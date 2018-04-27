The family of an American Airlines passenger who died on a flight two years ago is suing the airline for not doing enough to help her.

The passenger, a 25-year-old South Carolina woman named Brittany Oswell, died on an American Airlines flight two years ago after she suffered an embolism midflight, according to Fortune.

As The State reported, Oswell had been flying with her husband, Cory Oswell, from Hawaii to South Carolina with a stop at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Brittany Oswell started feeling sick somewhere near Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit, “which described her symptoms as dizziness and disorientation and said she was slurring her speech before fainting,” The State reported.

A doctor on the flight said the plane needed to be diverted and should make an emergency landing so Oswell could receive medical care, according to the lawsuit and court documents obtained by The State.

"The doctor asked to land the plane three times," attorney Brad Cranshaw said to The State. "The doctor who was holding Brittany was begging them to land."

But the crew ignored the request since the flight was only 90 minutes from its destination.

Oswell’s heart and breathing stopped before the flight landed. Attempts to use the defibrillator and blood pressure cuffs were unsuccessful because they reportedly didn’t work.

After the flight landed, Oswell was taken to a hospital, where she died three days later.

"When Brittany got on the plane, she stepped into her coffin," Cranshaw said. "It's a tragedy."

Oswell’s mother, who is suing American Airlines along with her daughter’s husband, Cory, told ABC News that her daughter’s medical issue was “not taken very seriously.”

She said her daughter died because “someone made a business decision to keep flying a plane when she needed emergency medical help.”

American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News: “We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint.”