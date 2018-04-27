SALT LAKE CITY — The STEM Action Center, in partnership with the Utah Technology Council, recognized five individuals for their contributions to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education statewide during the Utah Innovation Awards dinner Thursday.

This year’s recipients are:

• Cassandra Ivie, a student at Copper Hills High School

• Todd Monson, eighth-grade science teacher at Oquirrh Hills Middle School

• Spencer Holmgren, principal of Hillcrest Elementary School

• Kevin Reeve, co-founder of Cache Makers and volunteer mentor

• Rachel Fletcher, counselor at the Salt Lake Center for Science Education

The teacher, counselor, principal and mentor will be recognized and will receive a trophy and a $2,000 grant for STEM projects, while the student will receive a trophy and an iPad Mini.