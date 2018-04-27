AMERICAN FORK — Douglas Hawkins turned 91 on Friday, and the guys he golfs with six days a week are calling him a sandbagger because he whips them and takes their money at Fox Hollow Golf Course.

That’s right. Hawkins fully expects his 24-handicap to be knocked down to a 17 when he shows up Monday for a friendly round. Head professional Rick Roberts confirmed it. Hawkins is too accurate at splitting the fairways to beat. And the golf gods may have to whittle his strokes back to make it fair.

In fact, Roberts, a scratch golfer, made birdie, eagle, birdie on the front nine the other day and on the tough par-4 sixth hole, Hawkins got up and down from 80 yards out, made par, and had two pops for a net eagle. With strokes given on every hole and two on six others, Hawkins was unbeatable.

“He’s just amazing at how straight he hits the ball," Roberts said. "He never misses the fairway, never measures for a shot, he is a tremendous competitor. He shoots his age 75 percent of the time. I’ve never beat him that I can remember.”

Hawkins is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, a sergeant working supply lines. He was a multi-sport athlete at Lincoln High in Orem, starting ahead of the late BYU Hall of Fame golf coach Karl Tucker in football and backing Tucker up in basketball. He hits an old Callaway Hawk Eye driver Roberts gave him. His irons are Nike Slingshots and he doesn’t have any fairway woods in his bag.

Hawkins hits his 5-iron 175 yards, straight as a laser, and that club keeps him in games with longer hitters half or a third his age. He is the only golfer Roberts knows who has aced every par-3 at Fox Hollow, including three on the pesky downhill No. 12.

Arriving at 5 a.m. every morning to work the carts at the course for Roberts, Hawkins plays competitively with a group of 30 regulars. They each put $2 in the pot and the guys who finish first and second, with handicaps, take the lion’s share.

Hawkins had both hips replaced in 1992 but his knees are original bone and sinew. He’s had one shoulder reconstructed and was considering having his right shoulder undergo a reverse shoulder replacement but the doctor, knowing he loved to golf, backed down at the last minute, prescribed some medicine, and told him to enjoy his swing.

“The best club in my bag is my driver,” said Hawkins. “If I could hit all my clubs like my driver, I wouldn’t take any strokes."

“It is absolutely dead center,” said Roberts. “It is unbelievable.”

Putting?

Ahh, a flaw. Sort of.

“That’s my problem right now. I three-jacked it from 12 feet today,” he said. “On the par-3s you have to putt it out and it was a carryover hole, so I had to putt out and missed a short one.”

Dick Harmon Douglas Hawkins, left, poses with Fox Hollow head pro Rick Roberts.

Roberts doesn’t feel sorry at all about Hawkins, who took a 10 on one hole, yet shot his age and beat him in the club championship. Hawkins felt a little guilty making a gob of points on one hole while playing in a Chicago format with the guys. “How come you feel bad about that and you don’t feel sorry at all when you kick my teeth in?” Roberts joked.

Hawkins is a humble man who laughs easily and is beloved at Fox Hollow, a real local legend. He has a kind of cackle that can be haunting, especially when he wins a hole.

“He is such a great ball striker. I bet he hasn’t lost a golf ball in ages,” said Roberts. “He never takes a measurement. He knows his 7-iron goes X, his 8-iron goes X, and it just dribbles right up on the green.”

Somebody gave Hawkins a laser measuring device once and when the batteries went dead he simply put it on the shelf and never used it again. On the course, he knows exactly the distances by the lie, trees and markers, and judges flag placements by color. He has the ultimate feel for the course.

“If I can get to the pin, fine, if I can’t, I chip,” said Hawkins.

Because Fox Hollow has topper greens, it is easy to come up short or have an approach kick the ball away from the green. Hawkins has perfected the art of rolling his approaches up to the middle of the green where they absorb the energy of a low shot that’s landed. The ball simply trickles onto the putting surface.

In other words, he’s the ultimate guy to have on a traveling team — a high handicapper who can score.

In 1963 he got orders to go to Germany. When he got off the train in the evening with his bags and his golf clubs, the captain who came to greet him saw his clubs and asked, "Are you a golfer?" He told him he was. The captain said the golf course manager on the base had been recycled out and asked if he’d take over. He did, and for three years he ran the Army base course in Ansbach, Germany.

“They even let my wife work in the pro shop.”

Then he cackled.

You can’t help but love this guy.