SALT LAKE CITY — Pixar released another trailer for the upcoming “Incredibles 2” film.

The new movie, due out this summer, starts where the previous film left off almost 14 years ago. This time, it's Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) taking center stage as the crime-fighting superhero, with Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) staying at home and watching the kids — and attempting to help them with their math homework.

The couple’s children — punky teen Violet (Sarah Vowell), hyper Dash (Huck Milner) and new baby Jack-Jack — all make appearances as well.

Watch the new trailer below.

The film’s first trailer put the spotlight on baby Jack-Jack, showing him experimenting with his laser vision. Another trailer that aired during the Winter Olympics depicted Mr. Incredible’s new job of being a stay-at-home dad.

“The Incredibles 2” hits theaters June 15.

The original “Incredibles” earned more than $633 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In the U.S. and Canada, the movie made roughly $70 million during its opening weekend.

“Incredibles” was nominated for four Oscars, including best original screenplay, sound mixing, sound editing and animated feature, winning the award for the latter two categories.