SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re a Hulu and Spotify subscriber, there’s a new way to save $5 per month.

Spotify and Hulu announced Wednesday that they will soon begin offering a bundle allowing users to subscribe to both services for $12.99 per month.

The monthly cost will earn you Spotify Premium and traditional, video-on-demand Hulu, which comes with advertisements.

The deal is currently only available for existing Spotify Premium customers who want to add Hulu to their accounts. For the deal's initial three-month trial period, customers will only be charged 99 cents for Hulu.

“The catch there is that the trial is only available to either brand new Hulu subscribers or those who canceled at least 12 months ago. If your service went inactive anytime in the last year, you've gotta jump right to the $12.99 subscription, which is still a pretty good deal,” according to The Verge.

The current deal expires May 10. The full deal will be available later this summer to all Spotify subscribers.

Spotify will handle all the billing for the subscription.

According to TechCrunch, the partnership will allow Spotify to compete against other streaming services, like Apple Music and Amazon Prime, which both offer original video content in addition to just music.

“By combining forces with Hulu, Spotify is able to offer its subscribers access to video — something it tried to tack on before through its own original video efforts, which largely flopped and were later scaled back,” TechCrunch explained.

Both Spotify and Hulu will benefit from seeing an influx of new customers who didn’t want to pay for both subscriptions on their own.

“The hope is the low price will lure people in, then they’ll become too addicted to cancel,” according to TechCrunch.

Last year, Spotify and Hulu partnered to give students a bundle package of both platforms for just $5 per month.

“Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it's clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” Tim Connolly, head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu, said in a statement to Engadget.