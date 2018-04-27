SALT LAKE CITY — Warning: Light spoilers for the “Suits” season finale below.

Meghan Markle is officially done with “Suits.”

The hit USA Network TV show's two-part season finale aired on Wednesday night, with Markle making her final appearance on the show ahead of her May 19 wedding to Britain's Prince Harry.

In the finale, Markle’s character Rachel Crane married her longtime boyfriend Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

But, according to CNN, the fictional ceremony happened in an unexpected way. As the two characters planned a big wedding, they both received an opportunity to move to Seattle to head up class-action lawsuits against major Fortune 500 companies.

Eager for the chance to further their careers, the two characters “pulled off a spur-of-the-moment ceremony complete with vows,” according to CNN.

Rachel walked down the aisle to the song “All of You” by John Legend.

"From the second I met you, I knew I wanted to be here with you someday — walking down the aisle arm in arm," Mike told Rachel.

Rachel responded, "You're the husband I've always wanted and I can't wait to begin our adventure together."

“Suits” creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline that the wedding scene truly moved him.

"The whole thing was emotional, and I felt like we all went out on a real high note. I feel like hopefully we went out on a high note creatively, but I know we went out with great feelings towards each other personally at the end of the season," he said.

Markle is in full preparations for her real-life wedding to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19. “Suits” will continue with its eighth season without Markle or Adams, who also announced he was leaving the show.

Utah resident Katherine Heigl will join the show for its upcoming season starting in July. Korsh told Deadline that he is excited what she will bring to the table.