Report details 'awkward,' unwanted touching from ex-Sandy police chief — A review found there was "no evidence that Chief Thacker has committed any actual sexual assault."

Movie review: Marvel's 'Infinity War' super-spectacle plays like a dark greatest hits album — Ten years in the making, “Avengers: Infinity War” finally debuts. Here’s why it was worth the wait.

Utah and the NFL draft: Everything you need to know about the 2018 edition — The NFL draft continues on Friday. Will any players with Utah ties be selected?

Koreas make pledge to end nuclear strife

Leaders from North and South Korea met at a historic summit event Friday morning and pledged to work on ending nuclear proliferation in the region, according to BBC News.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in held talks at the border, where they talked about ending the Korean War, which began in 1953, the BBC reported.

“Details of how denuclearization would be achieved were not made clear and many analysts remain skeptical about the North's apparent enthusiasm for engagement,” according to BBC News.

Kim said he wanted to work closely with Moon to ensure that Korea’s “unfortunate history” wasn’t repeated.

"There may be backlash, hardship and frustration," he said.

He added, "A victory cannot be achieved without pain."

Read more at BBC News.

2,300 Utah students get to see ‘Hamilton’

About 2,300 students will have the opportunity to see “Hamilton” on May 4, according to the Deseret News.

The students received the tickets after finishing extra schoolwork.

The students took part in the Hamilton Education Program, which calls for students to research Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers in exchange for “Hamilton” tickets.

“We didn’t have to beg them (to do this). They were on it,” said Lani Baker, a teacher at Richfield High School in Sevier County. “ … The incentive to be able to participate in seeing ‘Hamilton’ drove (students) in a way I’ve never seen — ever — as a teacher.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Karl Malone shares support for Jazz fans

Hall of Famer and NBA legend Karl Malone returned to Salt Lake City on Thursday for a meet-and-greet event at Gracie’s Bar downtown, according to the Deseret News.

Malone said he supports the new team with his entire heart.

“Those guys, they love to play together. I love watching them,” Malone said of this year’s Jazz team. “I can actually say, the team we have now, I semi want to know when they’re playing.

“I kind of watch my little schedule now. Semi,” he added. “The team we have now, because they want to play and they play hard and they play together. They act like they want to be there.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Prince William and Duchess Kate name the royal baby

Prince William and Duchess Kate finally announced the name of their baby born four days ago: Louis Arthur Charles.

According to USA Today, the baby’s official name will be His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The baby shares the name Louis with his older brother, Prince George, who has it as a middle name.

Arthur, meanwhile, was the middle name of Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI.

“The baby is the couple's third child and is the first little prince to be affected by a 2013 change in British laws that made birth order more important than gender in determining the line of succession to the throne,” according to USA Today. “Thus, this baby is fifth in line, behind his older sister instead of displacing her.”

Read more at USA Today.

The New York Times: Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

Yahoo: U.N. rights chief decries Israel's excessive use of force in Gaza

Quartz: New research from South Africa links a mass extinction event with water scarcity

Huffington Post: House chaplain who prayed about GOP tax bill fired by Paul Ryan

CBS News: Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claims from two women