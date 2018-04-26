MIDVALE — An empty Utah Transit Authority bus rolled in a five-vehicle crash that hospitalized six people, authorities said.

The conditions of those injured weren't immediately known. The UTA bus that rolled is designed to carry passengers in wheelchairs, but the driver was the only person inside at the time of the crash, said UTA spokesman Carl Arky.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 near 8600 South, Arky said.

The Utah Highway Patrol was investigating as crews worked to turn over the bus. The crash caused extensive delays on the freeway until the scene was cleared about 9 p.m.