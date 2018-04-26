SANDY — Sandy's police chief was fired amid concerns from female colleagues that his frequent hugs were inappropriate and that they continued after he told human resources officers he would stop.

The hugs were among other unwelcome touching from former Chief Kevin Thacker detailed in an outside report released by the city Thursday.

"No one has made a formal complaint, but the women who were interviewed stated that it is not welcome to them. Male officers find the conduct to be unprofessional and embarrassing," states the report compiled by Salt Lake City law firm Ray Quinney & Nebeker.

"I found no evidence that Chief Thacker has committed any actual sexual assault, nor any evidence of overtly sexual contact between him and any female employee, whether consensual, or not," the report continued.

The attorneys interviewed women who received the hugs and male colleagues who observed them, determining that the embraces "last too long, leaving participants and witnesses to feel 'awkward' about the situation," and "are often chest-to-chest."

The hugs "include his rubbing his hand up and down their back and across their bra straps and touching his cheek to theirs," the review states, adding that other physical contact included unwanted touching and patting of thighs.

The Sandy chief of four years was fired Tuesday by Mayor Kurt Bradburn over "concerns of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" following a three-week investigation, which found that even after previous warnings Thacker's conduct did not stop.

The ousted head of Sandy's police department said Thursday he disagrees with his firing but understands the mayor can make that choice.

Thacker reiterated in a Thursday statement that he has long given hugs to employees and their families and didn't mean to offend anyone.

In a letter to department colleagues made public on Facebook Wednesday, Thacker called himself a "hugger" and said, "Looking back, I made a lot of mistakes as I learned and tried to conform to a position I never sought."

At the time he released his statement Thursday, Thacker said he hadn't seen the report but recalls questions an investigator asked him.

"Based on those questions, I disagree with the mayor's decision to terminate me. That said, as an appointed employee, I understand that I serve at the will of the mayor, and he can terminate with or without cause."

Thacker went on to say that "For years, I have given a hug to employees and their families as a way of showing comfort and support. It has never been my intent to offend or be inappropriate in any way."

He added that he has spent more than half of his life working in the department and would not do anything to discredit the agency or city.

This story will be updated.