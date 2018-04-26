SALT LAKE CITY — A group opposed to the Count My Vote ballot initiative is pushing residents to remove their names from petitions that would put Utah’s candidate nomination process up for a vote in November.

Keep My Voice is contacting people through email and mailers and apparently in person urging them to rescind their support for Count My Vote to deny the initiative a place on the ballot. Keep My Voice mounted a campaign for a competing ballot measure but did not turn in any petitions before the April 16 deadline.

A Southern Utah University student wrote in an email that a “big intimidating man” came to her house and told her the Count My Vote petition she signed could be fraudulent. He asked her if she really signed it and told her that he could remove her name if she hadn't. He left after she told him she did sign the petition.

“I’m actually a little shaken right now,” she wrote. “Isn’t that pretty sketchy?”

Keep My Voice director Brandon Beckham did not return messages seeking comment.

Rich McKeown, Count My Vote executive chairman, said he's aware anecdotally of heavy-handed tactics being used to get people to take their names off the petitions, but said he wasn't prepared to comment without knowing more.

The Count My Vote initiative would preserve the current system that allows candidates to collect voter signatures, go through the state’s traditional caucus/convention process or both to secure a spot on the primary election ballot.

Keep My Voice wants to keep the caucus and convention system but scrap signature gathering.

An ongoing court battle over the nomination process has sharply divided the Republican Party.

Gov. Gary Herbert said he's heard about efforts to "torpedo" ballot initiatives, though he didn't mention a specific measure. He said he is a "little bit off-put" by those who would try to talk people into taking their signatures off a petition.

"Let’s have the debate. Let’s have the pros and the cons and let’s vote and let the people speak. For anybody that’s out there pushing to take names off, I think that’s not good form," he said Thursday at his monthly KUED news conference.

Herbert said he's worried about "distortions" being used to motivate people to remove their names.

State Auditor John Dougall and Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Salem, lent their pictures and a message to a Keep My Voice mailer that Dougall described as an "informational piece" explaining how to remove one's name.

"I don't think this is 'Hotel California' that once you sign you can't remove your name," said Dougall, a proponent of the caucus/convention system, referring to the Eagles' song lyrics, "You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave."

Herbert needs to understand the ability to remove names is allowed under state law and people should be free to do that, Dougall said. "But for the governor to think folks shouldn't use a legal process, it's within the law," he said.

Dougall said he received a phone call from a woman who received the mailer thanking him for explaining how to remove her name.

Count My Vote turned at least 175,000 signatures to county clerks throughout the state who have until May 15 to verify the names. It needs 113,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The lieutenant governor's office, which oversees state elections, has until June 1 to declare whether an initiative has a sufficient number of signatures.

McKeown said the initiative tried to create a sufficient buffer to withstand a campaign to remove signatures.

"So, that's about the only thing we can do," he said.

To remove their names from a petition, residents must provide the state elections office or a county clerk's office with their name, address, driver's license number and last four digits of their Social Security number in person or through the regular mail, not email.

People also may give that information to a group collecting names for removal. But Justin Lee, state elections director, said he has told groups that while it's technically legal, his office "certainly has some hesitation" with people providing that information to a third party.

"We prefer that people give it straight to the election officials," he said.