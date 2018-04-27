With one of the nation’s healthiest state economies and the No. 1 ranking in current job growth, Utah has risen to a privileged place. Getting to the top is an achievement, but staying there requires a careful strategy with little room for error. To remain attractive for economic opportunity and to maintain a high standard of living, Utah lawmakers and private-sector leaders must ensure pending growth is carefully planned, and educating and retaining a high-skilled workforce is a top priority.

Fueled by a thriving technology sector, the state boasted a 3.7 percent rate of private-sector job growth in March — top in the country. Various assessments of economic health on a state basis consistently rank Utah’s economy in the top five.

But challenges lie in wait.

First is the rapid level of growth Utah will continue to experience. A healthy job market brings new workers from out of state, adding to the rate of population growth. In 2016, Utah had the highest rate of population growth at 2 percent, compared to the national average of 0.7 percent. As a result, the state’s housing supply is in a crunch with real estate prices in many areas rising beyond the reach of low and middle-income residents.

Transportation and infrastructure needs will also pose challenges to a rapidly growing economy. The Point of the Mountain and Salt Lake City’s northwest quadrant are two areas set to explode in the coming decade, and the wrong plans could halt or reverse the gains of growth.

Other cities with similar rates of growth have found themselves struggling to keep up with pressures on transportation systems and other pieces of infrastructure. Grinding traffic congestion, for instance, plagues commuters in San Francisco and Seattle. In Denver, a population growth spurt over the last two decades has led to worsening air quality. What's happening in those markets is mirrored by the trends seen in nascent form along the Wasatch Front.

Take, for example, the state’s ascending technology industry. Relatively low housing prices has been a factor in luring tech workers from the high-priced Silicon Valley and elsewhere to Utah’s Silicon Slopes. But now, housing prices along the Wasatch Front have risen to levels no longer in bargain territory. According to research by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, the median price of a home in urban Utah is 20 percent higher than in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Boise — cities with which Utah competes in the area of business expansion.

Public education also needs to keep pace for Utah to remian viable as a tech mecca. Currently, Utah lags behind in average levels of proficiency for K-12 students in STEM education. Tech companies here are already worried about their ability to fill open positions with homegrown talent. If housing prices are high and the pool of qualified workers is low, technology firms will be less favorably inclined to consider Utah as a place for new investment.

Innovative solutions, such as the state's IT Pathways Program, are promising avenues for expanding tech education. Policymakers should continue to find similar ways of bolstering student engagement and success in these fields.

Utah is facing a necessary and perhaps inevitable change of priorities regarding economic development among the next generation of policymakers. Their task will be to carefully plan out infrastructure needs for key growth areas and to channel necessary resources into the state’s lagging educational programs. Maintaining success is never easy, but if the right plans fall into place, the Beehive State might stay on top.