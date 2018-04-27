Another Earth Day, and fossil fuels are still burning unrestrained, but there are reasons for optimism that this may be the last year without a fee on carbon pollution. For example, Salt Lake City recently voted to join the growing list of cities divesting from banks funding climate pollution.

Becky Edwards shepherded House Concurrent Resolution 007 through the Legislature to change its position from hoax to concern. Thank you to the business leaders who supported this important change like Mark Miller Subaru, Garbett Homes, Rocky Mountain Power, Rio Tinto, Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, Utah Technology Council and the ski areas that recognize the existential threat greenhouse gases are to their industry and our way of life.

So it’s no surprise that our congresswoman representing Utah, Mia Love, co-sponsored a similar resolution, House Resolution 825, that was just submitted to the Committee on Energy and Commerce. It recognizes the costs of climate change and appreciates the value of a stable climate on the almost trillion-dollar annual outdoor recreation industry that employs nearly 8 million Americans, many of them here in our beautiful state.

If you’d like to let our political leaders know you care about clean air and want to be a good steward for our beautiful gift for our children’s sake, come learn about how to help at the People’s Energy Summit at Library Square on May 12.

Kevin Leecaster

Salt Lake City