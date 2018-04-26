With another Earth Day behind us, the word "sustainability" will get thrown around a lot. It causes me to wonder what it really means. After some thinking, I think I’ve settled on a good definition: sustainability involves both personal and collective stewardship of the earth, not only for future generations, but also for our future selves.

Our personal responsibility to be stewards of the earth goes beyond buying “green” products, but also buying fewer products in general; it involves valuing relationships and experiences more than the latest gadgets; it requires understanding the impact of our choices on the earth’s ecosystems. This vision differs fundamentally from the advertisements that bombard us every day, which equate endless consumption with fulfillment.

But the world is increasingly crowded, and systemic solutions are needed if we want to solve the most pressing environmental and social problems: climate change and air pollution. Holding elected representatives accountable for a clean environment is just as important as any personal consumption choice. Being a good steward happens at home, at the store and at the ballot box. This year, I hope Earth Day will be more than a reminder to recycle, but also a call to action.

Anders Hart

Logan