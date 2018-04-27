I like what Trump has done so far as president. However, the strikes in Syria are an act of war, which only Congress has the authority to declare. No vital United States interests were eminently threatened, which is the only time a president may take such action.

The reason the Founders put this limitation of the executive branch in the United States Constitution was to ensure that any action taken by our military would be cautiously, rationally and carefully considered by a body made up of the people's representatives. It should not be rushed into, with one man making a decision that could have retaliatory ramifications seriously affecting American lives.

James Green

Heber City