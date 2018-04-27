PROVO — Fans of “Studio C” are getting another chance to see the cast in action, and in person. The popular BYUtv sketch comedy show recently announced it’s bringing back tapings with a live studio audience for next season, which begins Oct. 8.

“Studio C” started as a live-audience show, and recently transitioned to exclusively pre-recorded sketches. The live tapings, at the show’s studio in the BYU Broadcasting Building, will be June 8, 15 and 29, as well as July 13 and 20, with two tapings each night.

Tickets to these tapings become available May 1 at byutv.org/studioclivetapings, and will be randomly selected from those who enter to win on the website. Winners will receive these tickets free of charge. Ages 12 and older will be permitted.