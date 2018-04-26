SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is approaching, and that means movies. My brother Sam and I look at 10 geeky films coming out this summer, including highly anticipated ones like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Incredibles 2,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” as well as more obscure films like “Upgrade.” We predict box office results and the reactions of fans and critics.

