The following eight new temple presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service later this year.

Benedito Sergio Antunes dos Santos, 62, Monte Serrat Ward, Itu Brazil Stake, called as president of the Recife Brazil Temple, succeeding President Francisco A. Souza. President Antunes’ wife, Jussara Oliveira Antunes, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Elaine M. G. Souza. He is an Area Seventy and a former Brazil Porto Alegre North Mission president, stake president and bishop. Retired regional Church Education System director, he was born in Pindamonhangaba, São Paulo, Brazil, to Pedro Antunes dos Santos and Maria José Pereira Antunes.

Sister Antunes is a stake temple and family history consultant. She served with her husband as he presided over the Brazil Porto Alegre North Mission and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Women president and stake Primary president. Born in Arapongas, Paraná, Brazil, to Manoel Francisco Oliveira Filho and Clarice Costa Oliveira.

David Wesley Balderson, 69, Magrath 7th Ward, Magrath Alberta Stake, called as president of the Cardston Alberta Temple, succeeding President Clark L. Hardy. President Balderson’s wife, Elva Lorraine Smith Balderson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Deanna Hardy. He is a Cardston Alberta Temple presidency counselor and a former stake president and bishop. Retired professor of management, he was born in Magrath, Alberta, to Kenneth Kincade and Marjorie Ririe Balderson.

Sister Balderson is an assistant to the matron of the Cardston Alberta Temple and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. Born in Vulcan, Alberta, to Morgan Walter and Doris Elva Smith.

Lawrence Ralph Duffin, 68, Spanish Fork 14th Ward, Spanish Fork Utah Stake, called as president of the Payson Utah Temple, succeeding President W. Blake Sonne. President Duffin’s wife, Bonny Rae Fotheringham Duffin, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Elizabeth K. Sonne. He is a ward Sunday School president and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president and bishop. Retired director of the BYU Marriott Center and LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah, he was born in Los Angeles, California, to Ralph Bringhurst and Eloise Duffin.

Sister Duffin is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to William Howard and Wylene Verna Hunter Fotheringham.

João Roberto Grahl, 66, Nova Odessa Ward, American Brazil Stake, called as president of the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple, succeeding President Aldo Francesconi. President Grahl’s wife, Jussara Mara da Costa Grahl, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Francily Francesconi. He is an Area Seventy, and a former Brazil Recife Mission president, stake president and bishop. Retired teacher and director of Network University, he was born in Três Passos, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to Reynaldo and Oscilda Vetter Grahl.

Sister Grahl is a Relief Society teacher. She served with her husband as he presided over the Brazil Recife Mission and is a former stake Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and stake Young Women president. Born in Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil, to José Homem da Costa and Belmira Vieira da Costa.

Douglas Walter Hill, 69, North Pine Ward, Brisbane Australia North Stake, called as president of the Brisbane Australia Temple, succeeding President Robert M. Cowan. President Hill’s wife, Margaret Jean Bayfield Hill, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jennifer A. Cowan. He is a Brisbane Australia Temple presidency counselor and a former stake president and bishop. Retired cleaning business owner, he was born in Hornsby, New South Wales, to Frederick Walter Hill and Joyce Elizabeth Higgs.

Sister Hill is an assistant to the matron of the Brisbane Australia Temple and a former stake Young Women president and stake Primary president. Born in North Sydney, New South Wales, to Harry James Bayfield and Mysie Dallimore.

Wayne Keith Miller, 71, Overland Park 1st Ward, Lenexa Kansas Stake, called as president of the Kansas City Missouri Temple, succeeding President Dennis H. Karpowitz. President Miller’s wife, Loralee Priday Miller, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister D. Diane Karpowitz. He is a Kansas City Missouri Temple presidency counselor and a former New Mexico Albuquerque Mission president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. Retired business and marketing executive, he was born in American Fork, Utah, to Keith D and Afton Bigelow Miller.

Sister Miller is an assistant to the matron of the Kansas City Missouri Temple. She served with her husband as he presided over the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission and is a former stake and ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. Born in Provo, Utah, to Leland Forbes and Thelma Farnsworth Priday.

Israel Ruvalcaba López, 60, Bernardo Reyes Ward, Monterrey Mexico Morelos Stake, called as president of the Oaxaca Mexico Temple, succeeding President Victor M. Cárdenas López. President Ruvalcaba’s wife, Araceli Briones Jasso de Ruvalcaba, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Aurora Ibarra de Cárdenas. He is a high councilor and a former Argentina Salta Mission president, stake president and bishop. A Church Educational System coordinator, he was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Israel Rubalcava Esparza and Guadalupe López Enríquez.

Sister Ruvalcaba is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She served with her husband as he presided over the Argentina Salta Mission and is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the Mexico Torreón Mission. Born in Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to David Briones Galarza and María Teresa Jasso Hernández.

Wayne Paul Tiefenbach, 70, Sunrise Ward, Regina Saskatchewan Stake, called as president of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple, succeeding President Sidney C Paulson. President Tiefenbach’s wife,Teresa Valerie Walde Tiefenbach, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Judith M. Paulson. He is a Regina Saskatchewan Temple presidency counselor and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and senior missionary couple. Retired manager of radiation safety for the Government of Saskatchewan, he was born in Cardston, Alberta, to George Wilfred and Catherine Edythe Tiefenbach.

Sister Tiefenbach is an assistant to the matron of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple and a former senior missionary couple and temple ordinance worker. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, to Allen P Walde and Ruth Lillian Hart.