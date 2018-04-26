The following eight new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Jorge Rolando Cardozo, 53, and Iris Silvia González-Underwood de Cardozo, three children, Jardín Ward, Posadas Argentina Stake: Argentina Neuquén Mission, succeeding President Carlos Casariego Abellal and Sister Rosario Casariego. Brother Cardozo serves as an executive secretary for the area coordinating council and stake self-reliance specialist and is a former mission presidency counselor, multi-stake public affairs director, bishop, branch president and missionary in the Argentina Córdoba Mission. Born in Resistencia, Chaco, Argentina, to Martin Cardozo and Ramona Jorgelina Vallejos.

Sister Cardozo serves as a stake Relief Society president and is a former stake and ward Young Women president, seminary supervisor and teacher, ward librarian and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Nestor Alberto González-Underwood and Dolly Mary Morris.

Joseph Marcel Benoit Duquette, 61, and Marie Simone Diane Limoges Duquette, five children, Vineyard 10th Ward, Orem Utah Vineyard Stake: Vanuatu Port Vila Mission, succeeding President Paul W. Granger and Sister Gayle A. Granger. Brother Duquette is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president and missionary in the France Paris Mission. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Joseph Arthur Andre Duquette and Marie Helene Jeannine Paquette.

Sister Duquette serves as a temple preparation instructor and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward activities committee chairman, seminary teacher and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. Born in St. Timothee, Quebec, Canada, to René Joseph Wilfrid Limoges and Marie-Jeanne Pierrette Limoges.

Todd Melvin Hammond, 52, and Noelle Green Hammond, six children, Crest Haven Ward, Rexburg Idaho East Stake: Thailand Bangkok Mission, succeeding President Kelly R. Johnson and Sister Teressa L. Johnson. Brother Hammond is a former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Thailand Bangkok Mission. Born in Boulder, Colorado, to F. Melvin Hammond and Evona (Bonnie) Sellers Hammond.

Sister Hammond serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women adviser, Primary music leader and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. Born in Redlands, California, to C. Ronald Green and Evelyn (Bebe) Haven Green.

Scott Day Hintze, 63, and Janice Barton Hintze, five children, Manti 10th Ward, Manti Utah Stake: Argentina Santa Fe Mission, succeeding President Gabriel Pérez Benavides and Sister Margot Faúndez Pérez. Brother Hintze serves as a mission presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher and is a former stake president, bishop, stake Young Men president, high councilor and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. Born in Roosevelt, Utah, to Lyle Sears Hintze and Nadine Day.

Sister Hintze serves as a temple ordinance worker and Sunday School teacher and is a former ward Primary and Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward music chairman. Born in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Lee R. Barton and Zella Rae Christensen.

Ronald Mark Judd, 54, and Teresa Davis Judd, five children, Northridge Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent Stake: Japan Nagoya Mission, succeeding President Tetsuji Ishii and Sister Fumie Ishii. Brother Judd is a former stake president, mission presidency counselor, bishop, stake and ward Young Men president and missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to James Sevy Judd and Ada JoAnn Alexander Judd.

Sister Judd is a former ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. Born in Granger, Utah, to Robert John Davis and Marilyn Hiatt Davis.

Fred Antioni Parker III, 57, and Lina Ofeila Malolo Parker, five children, Atlanta Ward, Atlanta Georgia Stake: Jamaica Kingston Mission, succeeding President Scott C. Pearson and Sister Linda Pearson. Brother Parker serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, branch and ward mission leader and Primary teacher. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Fred Douglas Parker and Christina Louise Hill.

Sister Parker serves as a ward missionary and is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor and Primary activity days leader. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Vaa Malolo and Ila Pearl Hunt.

Miguel Angel Reyes, 56, and Irma Patricia Rodriguez de Reyes, four children, Peralvillo Ward, México City Industrial Stake: México Guadalajara Mission, succeeding President Robert J. Clayton and Sister Diane Clayton. Brother Reyes serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the México Merida Mission. Born in México City, México, to Miguel Angel Reyes Perez and Maria del Rosario Barca Berrueta.

Sister Reyes serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Primary president, and seminary teacher. Born in México City, México, to Jose Maximo Rodriguez Serrano and Irma Maria Espinoza Ramirez.

Wayne Leon Tew, 62, and Margaret Patrice Pope Tew, four children, Cimarron Creek Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Meadows Stake: Norway Oslo Mission, succeeding President Tracy A. Hill and Sister Joeen R. Hill. Brother Tew serves as a seminary teacher and is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, stake athletic director, ward mission leader and missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission. Born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Merrill B. Tew and Daisy Josephine Allred.

Sister Tew serves as a stake self-reliance specialist and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, seminary teacher and gospel doctrine teacher. Born in Salt Lake City to Bill Jordan Pope and Margaret McConkie.