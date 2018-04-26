Robert and Carrie Sessions were married 70 years ago, on April 10, 1948, in Yuma, Arizona. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Salmon Ward, Salmon Idaho Stake. They have six children, 30 grandchildren and 86 great-grandchildren.

Oris Clark and Delphia Bunderson Rudd were married 70 years ago, on April 22, 1948, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are members of the Ontario 3rd Ward, Ontario Oregon Stake. They are the parents of five children and have 19 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.

Richard Carl and Gloria HoltWilliams were married 70 years ago, on April 30, 1948, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the San Luis Obispo Ward, San Luis Obispo California Stake. They are the parents of eight children and have 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.