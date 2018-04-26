OREM — Emergency crews in Orem are responding to a possible natural gas explosion.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. Thursday near 800 South and State Street.

Police dispatchers said there was no immediate indication of any injuries. The blast has closed the right lane of traffic heading north on State Street at 1200 South.

The incident happened near a building that has "Genesis Dental" on the facade, but the building was believed to have been unoccupied at the time.

