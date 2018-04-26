SALT LAKE CITY — A woman severely beaten in Duchesne County about three weeks ago has died as a result of her injuries.

Because of that, five people originally charged with attempted murder have had their charges amended to aggravated murder.

Thomas Neil Tuinman, 35; Michael Wallace Tuinman, 30; Samantha Tuinman, 30; Stephanie Ann Tuinman, 33; and Byron Rashad Thompson, 29, are now charged in 8th District Court with aggravated murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies.

According to a Duchesne County Jail booking report, sheriff's deputies were called on April 6 to 2725 W. 2500 South in the Vonsville area near Roosevelt.

Five people, including four members of the same family, allegedly attacked Sherry Melo with a baseball bat and severely beat her husband.

"When I arrived I saw a woman sitting on the porch next door to this address surrounded by a few other people and she was screaming in pain," according to the report from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

Melo, who was bleeding from her head, nose and mouth, said that "somebody had broken their front door and beat them up," the report states.

Next door, Rick Hoke was found bleeding from his head, nose and mouth, and had other cuts and bruises on his body, according to the report.

"He said that somebody had broken his front door and chased him and his wife outside and then hit and kicked him in the backyard," the report states. The man reported he had been beaten "with pieces of wood and other objects from his backyard and had also been punched and kicked while he was on the ground behind his house," the report states.

Melo said one of her alleged attackers "hit her with a bat in the head," according to the jail report.

Doctors discovered the woman had bleeding on her brain. She was flown by medical helicopter to another hospital with "extensive injuries," the report states.

According to her obituary, Melo, 51, of Roosevelt, died April 22, at a Provo Hospital "surrounded by her loving family."

Melo graduated from Uintah High School in 1984.

"She was a loving and caring, a real people-person, that wanted to make sure others had what they needed even if it was the shirt off her own back, so to speak. She was generally cheerful, happy and smiling; she was a good neighbor. She loved family gatherings, birthdays, barbeques, camping, 4-wheeling, fishing, Harley and dirt-bike motorcycling, being in the outdoors and loved coffee," the obituary stated.

Melo had been with Hoke for 13 years, according to the obit. She is survived by three daughters and a son. Melo was preceded in death by her first husband.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

The amended charges were filed on Monday. A motive for the attack has not been released. The next court hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

Thomas and Samantha Tuinman are husband and wife. Thomas and Stephanie Tuinman are siblings. Michael Tuinman is a cousin. Byron Thompson and Stephanie Tuinman are dating, according to police.