Marvel post-credits scenes are as common as the movies themselves. Viewers always have an extra scene or two to look forward to once the films come to a close.

Sometimes, they’re after the first batch of credits. Other times, they come way after the credits have rolled through to the end.

Now, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios who has helped craft the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed the origin behind those post-credits scenes.

He said he first experienced one after “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” in which actor Matthew Broderick asked the audience to go home.

“It was the greatest thing in the world,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “I thought it was hilarious. It was like a little reward for me for sitting through the credits.”

Years later, he thought of the idea again when he crafted “Iron Man” in 2008.

“It occurred to us (while making "Iron Man"), ‘Well, we don’t have X-Men, we don’t have Fantastic Four, we don’t have Spider-Man, but we have everything else,’” Feige said about Samuel L. Jackson’s entrance as Nick Fury at the end of the “Iron Man” credits. “Even though everything else hadn’t been turned into a big film before, or had the name recognition among non-comic-book readers that others ones did, we had the opportunity to start putting certain heroes in other heroes’ movies, which hadn’t been done before. It’s a bonus of what’s to come.”

Fiege said the production crews often think about which scenes to use on the fly, and that there isn’t a grand plan for them. The famous shawarma scene from “The Avengers” was thought of randomly, for example. They thought it was too good not to include.

The next post-credits scene will come at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” According to BGR, the movie will have one scene at the end of the credits, which is different than the two scenes most films get. It remains unclear about what the scene entails.