Google Maps launched a new feature that flags where people can dispose of their unneeded prescription drugs as a way to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

Google announced in a blog post that it is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify specific locations across the country where people can drop off their excess prescription drugs.

The company said excess prescription drugs are a contributing factor to the ongoing opioid addiction crisis plaguing the nation.

“Research by the federal government has shown that prescription drug abuse is a large driver of opioid addiction, and that the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family or friends, often from a home medicine cabinet,” the company said.

Through its partnership with the DEA, Google said it “found that one way that Americans can help prevent drug abuse and addiction is to properly dispose of unneeded or expired prescription drugs.”

But people don’t always know where to go, so Google has added the locations to Google Maps. The team created a new location tool that shows any and all locations where you can drop off those extra meds in each state.

The map shows 61 locations in Utah, including 25 in the Salt Lake City area and 12 more in Utah Valley.

You can find local prescription drop-off locations here.

Google said it plans to work with Iowa, Arizona, Massachusetts and Michigan to gather data so they can further develop this technology.

Opioid addiction continues to climb across the United States. Recent federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that more than 63,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2016, with nearly 42,000 of them taking at least one opioid.

“Since research shows many opioid users start with prescription drugs often prescribed by a doctor, aiding voluntary disposal of leftover pain pills or other prescription drugs before the temptation to use them strikes sounds helpful,” according to Gizmodo.