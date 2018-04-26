Nickelodeon announced this week it plans to revive the hit '90s game show “Double Dare.”

The original show ran from 1986 to 1993 and even led to spinoffs, including “Family Double Dare” and “Double Dare 2000.”

It features teams competing to win prizes both by answering trivia questions and partaking in physical challenges.

The new show “will bring back the best-known elements of the original’s obstacle course, including the human hamster wheel, the classic gigantic mouth, the wringer and the Double Dare nose,” according to Variety.

Unnamed guests from the show’s earlier seasons will return to the show.

No host has been announced yet.

Nickelodeon has ordered 40 new episodes of the show, which will premiere in the summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2016, Nickelodeon celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary with an anniversary episode that included the original host, Marc Summers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show also filmed a live episode at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

But Nickelodeon’s revival plans don’t end with “Double Dare.” The company is discussing rebooting “Clarissa Explains It All,” a '90s teen comedy show that starred Melissa Joan Hart, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both Hart and the show’s creator, Mitchell Kriegman, have agreed to participate in the show.

Another Nickelodeon favorite, “Blue’s Clues,” announced it will be coming back for at least 20 episodes, according to the Deseret News. The animated show will have another live-action star, who has yet to be announced.