Lucasfilm announced a new animated series based in the Star Wars universe on Thursday.

The new anime-inspired show, created by Dave Filoni, who previously worked on “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” animated shows, will be called “Star Wars Resistance” and will be set before the events of “The Force Awakens.”

The show will follow a Resistance pilot named Kazuda Xiono, who has been tasked with spying on the evil First Order.

“The idea for ‘Star Wars Resistance’ came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni said in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

No other plot details have been announced. However, the show will feature favorite Star Wars characters BB-8, Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma.

Actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, who play Dameron and Phasma, respectively, in "Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" films, will reprise their roles for the animated show, according to Variety.

Other voice actors for the forthcoming series include: Christopher Sean (“Days of Our Lives”), Suzie McGrath (“EastEnders”), Scott Lawrence (“Legion”), Myrna Velasco (“Elena of Avalor”), Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”), Donald Faison (“Scrubs”), Bobby Moynihan (“DuckTales”), Jim Rash (“Community”), and Rachel Butera (“Tammy's Tiny Tea Time”).

The show will premiere on the Disney Channel this fall. It will be moved over to Disney XD after the first episode.

The previous Disney animated show “Star Wars Rebels” wrapped up earlier this year. Disney is currently airing episodes of “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny” on its YouTube channel.