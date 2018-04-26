SPANISH FORK — Fire personnel with the Spanish Fork Ranger District will oversee a prescribed fire Friday and Saturday in the Sheep Creek area in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The project area is located in Utah County, approximately 30 miles east-southeast of Spanish Fork and northwest of Soldier Summit from U.S. 6.

The burn, which includes approximately 5,660 acres, is part of a vegetation project that included mechanical treatment in 2013.

The public can expect to see smoke from U.S. 6, U.S. 40 and I-15. Emergency officials are asking that the public not report the smoke.