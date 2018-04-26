SALT LAKE CITY — If you don’t have fun this weekend, you’ll have only yourself to blame. Here are six noteworthy events coming to Salt Lake City Friday through Sunday — everything from jazz concerts to David Bowie cult classics to the cutest baby goats you’ve ever seen.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Walt Disney Productions "Alice in Wonderland (1951)" plays at the Marmalade Library April 27.

Don’t be late for this very important date. One of Disney’s trippiest early animated films, “Alice in Wonderland” (1951), comes to the Marmalade Library for a free screening: April 27, 1 p.m., 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8680, slcpl.org).

C-SPAN Bus 50 Capitals Tour

The C-SPAN bus has been traveling the country for 25 years now. To celebrate that milestone, the bus is doing a tour of all 50 state capitals. (How will it get to Hawaii? We have no idea.) It’ll be at the Utah State Capitol April 26-27 to engage with teachers, students, elected officials and viewers. They’ll be gathering visitors’ video responses for its “Voices from the States” project, which examines viewpoints on states’ individual concerns, and what should be done in Washington to address them: April 27, 9-10 a.m., 350 State, free (c-span.org/community).

Baby animal season

We don’t know how many baby animals you have in your life, but can you ever really have enough? This Is The Place Heritage Park celebrates spring with “little fuzzy wuzzy soft babies for you to snuggle and nuzzle,” according to its Facebook event page. They’re promising baby chicks, bunnies and goats. Also, pony rides: April 27-28, 10 a.m., 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $8.95-$12.95, free for children ages 2 and under (801-582-1847, thisistheplace.org).

‘Night Vision: Exotic Moons’

“Night Vision,” the Clark Planetarium’s ongoing series exploring new ways to see the cosmos, continues with a look at some of space’s most exciting moons: April 26 and 28, 6:45 p.m., 110 S. 400 West, $2 (385-468-7827, slco.org/clark-planetarium).

Benny Green Trio at the Capitol Theatre

Andrea Canter Benny Green and the Benny Green Trio will play at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, April 28.

Renowned jazz pianist Benny Green brings his trio to Salt Lake City. The group includes Green, bassist David Wong and drummer David Alvarez. They’ll be playing classic jazz songs as well as the hard-bop sound for which Green has become so well known: April 28, 7:30 p.m., 50 W. 200 South, $10 for students with ID, $29.50 for adults (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).

‘Labyrinth’

Tease your hair and slip into your most outrageous spandex, folks. “Labyrinth,” the 1986 cult classic starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, comes to select Megaplex and Cinemark theaters starting Sunday: April 29-May 2, times vary, multiple locations, prices vary (fathomevents.com).