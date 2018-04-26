CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Four artists — two photographers, a composer/musician and a painter — will share their interpretations of the park’s resources through the Artist-in-Residence program.

Photographers Benjamin Rusnak and Zolt Levay will be at the park through May 21 and from May 31 through June 21, respectively, while composer/musician Kurt Wheeler will be there July 2 through 19. Watercolorist Suze Woolf’s residency will run Oct. 3 through 31.

During each artist’s time in the park, they will be producing work and offer free programs to the public. Those programs, with location, date and time, will be posted on the park’s web and Facebook page.

Selected artists are given rent-free use of a furnished house, as well as a $500 contribution from the Entrada Institute to assist with travel and supply expenses. The program is supported by the park, the institute and the Capitol Reef Natural History Association.