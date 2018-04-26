OGDEN — The case of a woman accused of calling in bomb threats to the Ogden courthouse to get her boyfriend out of his hearings has been moved to Davis County.

Tonisha Chontae Lester, 44, is charged with three counts of making a false alarm, a second-degree felony. On Thursday her case was moved from 2nd District Court in Ogden to the Farmington courthouse.

Lester is accused of calling in bomb threats at the Ogden courthouse on April 5, April 12 and April 19.

"Investigators researched who had court during those times and days and found only one person, Jerry Kenton Larkin, had court during that time and date," according to charging documents.

After being taken into custody, Larkin told police "that Lester had made the bomb threats to keep him from going to jail. Larkin confirmed the dates of the bomb threats and indicated they argued over what she had done," the charges state.

Lester is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Farmington on Friday. Larkin, 44, who has an extensive criminal history, faces felony DUI charges in Ogden.