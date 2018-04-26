PROVO — Charges have been filed against a Provo man who claimed he had sex with an 11-year-old girl so she would leave him alone.

Walker McKeric Kilpatrick, 21, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two first-degree felonies, including rape of a child and aggravated sex abuse of a child.

Earlier this week, Provo police received a report of a possible sexual assault of a girl, now 12, that happened in early January, according to charging documents.

The girl told police that she awoke one night and Kilpatrick "had his hand underneath her clothing and removed it from her underwear," the charges state. When interviewed by police, Kilpatrick claimed the girl came into his room while he was sleeping and initiated the sexual behavior.

"He stated that he was extremely tired and in an effort to go to sleep, he had sex with (her) so she would leave him alone," according to court documents.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday.