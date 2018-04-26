SALT LAKE CITY — A man who authorities say led a Utah militia group pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to trying to blow up a remote Bureau of Land Management cabin.

William Keebler, 59, admitted to attempted destruction of federal property by use of an explosive in a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dropped a charge of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Keebler agreed to a 12- to 70-month prison term as part of the agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

Keebler, of Stockton, acknowledged that between June 20-22, 2016, he traveled from Tooele County to Mount Trumbull in Arizona where he attempted to detonate an explosive device at a federal facility.

Prosecutors say Keebler headed a militia consisting of seven members, including three undercover FBI agents.

Keebler's attorneys maintained in earlier court hearings that the undercover agents built the inert explosive device and placed it against the cabin door before handing Keebler the remote detonator.

Prosecutors said Keebler wanted to use explosives and was also willing to shoot people if anyone came after the group when he detonated the device. He had an AR-15-style gun, a handgun and a lot of ammo, they say.

Keebler took video of an unidentified mosque and cased federal offices before settling on the BLM cabin in northern Arizona, prosecutors said.

The FBI started investigating Keebler after he took part in a 2014 armed standoff with federal officials at Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch over unpaid grazing fees.