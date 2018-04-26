Wednesday was a wild day on Twitter thanks to Kanye West and President Donald Trump.

Rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West returned to Twitter on April 13. And since that time, he announced two new albums (and some album release dates for his fellow rap stars). And he has dished out opinions that seemed to fall in line with conservative politics. In fact, Fox News supported a lot of West's opinions.

Then on Wednesday, he tweeted his support for Trump:

"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," the rapper tweeted Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

West then shared two photos — one of a Make America Great Again hat signed by Trump, and another in which he is wearing the MAGA hat.

Then West shared a picture of a sign that read “Keep America Great #Kanye2024.”

Trump responded to West with his own tweet:

West then tweeted a picture of an Instagram post of Trump’s tweet that retweeted West’s original tweet.

Just as the influx of tweets settled down, Kim Kardashian West, who is married to Kanye and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, shared her thoughts about her husband’s comments on Twitter.

She said everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and that the media’s questioning of Kanye West’s mental health is a way to “demonize him.”

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she tweeted.

She said West doesn't agree with Trump’s politics.

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine," she tweeted. "He never said he agrees with his politics"

She didn't slow down, though, tweeting even more thoughts about the situation.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she tweeted.

And if that wasn’t enough, Donald Trump Jr. sent out a tweet that used Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogan to support Kardashian's and West’s tweets.

Hours later, Trump tweeted more support for Kanye West.

President Trump and West have a bit of history. West met with Trump at Trump Tower back in August 2017, just a few days after West came back into the public atmosphere after a hospitalization, according to CNN.

Trump said West was a "good man" and that the two have been "friends for a long time."

West thanked Trump at the time in a series of tweets.

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," he added. "I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

"You take care of yourself, I'll see you soon," Trump told West when they left the tower.

A source told CNN at the time that West's mission was to shed light on issues surrounding Chicago.

"Finding ways to effect change for that particular issue has been heavy on Kanye's mind for years and he has been talking about it more often, most recently with family and friends," the source said. "His hope is that he will be able to keep this issue fresh on the mind of the Trump administration and they will make making Chicago safe again a priority."