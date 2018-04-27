“LEAN ON PETE” — 3 stars — Travis Fimmel, Steve Zahn, Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi; R (language and brief violence); Broadway

Based on the novel by Willy Vlautin, Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete” is the story of a boy, a horse and a very long journey.

We meet teenage Charley (Charlie Plummer) during his morning jog in Portland, Oregon. Charley lives alone with his blue-collar father Ray (Travis Fimmel), who has just started a fling with a married woman from work.

During his run, Charley discovers the horse racing at Portland Downs and is captivated instantly. He doesn’t ride or know anything about horses, but he convinces a local trainer named Del (Steve Buscemi) to give him a job, which is how he meets a quarter horse named Lean on Pete.

Del is notorious for abusing his horses, then selling them off quickly after a bad race. As he follows Del around the local racing circuit, Charley is exposed to its bleak culture and he meets Bonnie (Chloe Sevigny), a female jockey who has known Del for some 20 years.

Early on, “Lean on Pete” feels like a grittier version of something like “Seabiscuit.” We watch the story in natural lighting, often shot at dawn or dusk, but any romantic atmosphere is shattered by the constant roughneck profanity coming from Del or Ray.

One night, the modest promise of Charley’s new world is shattered when a jealous husband breaks into his home and throws his father through a plate-glass window. Ray dies from his injuries, and shortly after, when it appears Del has slated Lean on Pete for a quick sale to Mexico, Charley decides to steal the horse and head for Wyoming, where he hopes to find his Aunt Margy (Alison Elliott).

So, rather than a movie about an underdog horse clawing his way to racing greatness under the hand of an underdog protagonist, “Lean on Pete” evolves into a desperate journey across the Western United States, and the question becomes whether the ill-fated pair will survive the trip or find anything at its end.

“Lean on Pete” starts out with a bleak tone, and from there things just get bleaker. Encounters on the road offer a glimpse into the desperate lives of people suffering from emotional abuse, war-inflicted post-traumatic stress and abject poverty.

For audiences familiar with the stretch from eastern Oregon across Idaho and into Wyoming, the sight may feel both familiar and a little unfair, since Charley and Pete have a knack for finding the worst-case scenario wherever they wind up. The film also becomes surprisingly violent in places, though the violence is more brutal than graphic.

As Charley falls in with a group of transients along the way (including Steve Zahn in a supporting role), you begin to wonder if “Lean on Pete” is meant to be a story about how pure and innocent people can wind up homeless and on the streets. Charley’s mother left him with his father at a very young age, and once Ray is gone, Aunt Margy is the boy’s last hope at finding someone who actually knows him.

“Lean on Pete” isn’t an easy movie to watch, but its strengths — including an emotive and effective performance from Plummer (who may be recognized by local audiences for his role as Timmy Sanders on BYUtv's "Granite Flats") — are worth noting. “Lean on Pete” isn’t a family-friendly film, but its powerful message about the importance of family will stay with anyone willing to stick it out.

“Lean on Pete” is rated R for language and brief violence; running time: 121 minutes.