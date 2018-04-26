Here’s a look at the news for April 26.

MUST READ THIS MORNING:

Provo water park owner files for bankruptcy — The company that currently owns the Seven Peaks water park filed for federal bankruptcy. Read more about what means.

— The company that currently owns the Seven Peaks water park filed for federal bankruptcy. Read more about what means. Idaho pair killed in a car crash that injures four LDS missionaries — A two-car crash involving four LDS Church missionaries left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Idaho.

OKC erases 25-point lead to beat Jazz

The Utah Jazz held a 25-point lead in the middle of the third quarter in Wednesday's NBA playoff game. But Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder turned up the heat and never looked back, beating the Jazz, 107-99, according to the Deseret News.

OKC, down 25 points with roughly eight minutes left in the third, erupted for a 32-7 run to tie the game going into the fourth quarter.

“They made adjustments and we didn’t adjust as a unit to continue to get shots, not for myself but for our team period,” Jazz forward Jae Crowder said. “When they went on the run, we didn’t get looks that we wanted to get down the stretch.”

The Jazz hope to eliminate the Thunder on Friday night at home in Salt Lake City.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Former Sandy police chief says he’s a ‘hugger’

Former Sandy police chief Kevin Thacker said in an email to his department that he is a “hugger,” and that it was never his intention to hurt any of his employees, according to the Deseret News.

Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn fired Thacker over "concerns of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" after the department conducted a three-week investigation.

In a letter posted to Facebook by his family, Thacker said his “time is up” and that he will step away from his spot.

"Looking back, I made a lot of mistakes as I learned and tried to conform to a position I never sought. As you all know, I’m a 'hugger,' I always have been. If I offended any of you, I’m sorry, it was never my intent."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Gov. Herbert kicks off I-15 expansion plan

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert showed off plans for an expansion project for I-15 that will cost close to $430 million, according to the Deseret News.

Herbert released drone footage that outlined the project, which will aim to “ease traffic snarls when it's completed in about three years,” the Deseret News reported.

The plan will add two lanes on both southbound and northbound sides of I-15 from Lehi’s Main Street to Route 92, giving both directions six lanes in total.

The project will include 13 bridge rebuilds and a new bridge that will connect the east and west.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea for summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will cross the border into South Korea for an upcoming meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the BBC News.

Kim will be the first North Korea leader to enter South Korea since the Korean War came to a halt in 1953.

However, Kim will remain inside the Demilitarized Zone, which sits on land for both of the countries.

The two parties will use the summit to talk about what North Korea plans to do with its nuclear weapons.

"The difficult part is at what level the two leaders will be able to reach an agreement regarding willingness to denuclearise," South Korean presidential spokesperson Im Jong-seok told BBC.

Read more.

MORE NEWS:

BBC: Macron believes Trump will drop Iran nuclear deal

CNN: Exclusive: Expelled spies included Russians suspected of tracking compatriots who resettled in U.S.

NPR: Most Americans support teachers' right to strike

The Atlantic: Fossilized human footprint found nestled in a giant sloth footprint

CNN: Michael Cohen asserts Fifth Amendment rights in Stormy Daniels case