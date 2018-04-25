SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed and four LDS Church missionaries were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon near Preston, Idaho.

The two pronounced dead at the scene were identified as L. Max Richards, 83, and Phyllis Richards, 80, both of Franklin, Idaho.

The four missionaries injured, all serving in the Utah Logan Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are Elder Charly Sistrunk, 67, and his wife, Sister Debra Owens Sistrunk, 62, both from Preston; Elder Elijah Wall, 19, and Elder William Wilson, 18, both from Kentucky.

Daniel Woodruff, spokesman for the LDS Church, said the four missionaries suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. They were taken to area hospitals, with Sister Sistrunk later transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, idaho.

"Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones at this tragic time," said Woodruff.

The crash occurred on US-91, with police reporting that a southbound Jeep went to make a left turn onto Cub River Road in front of missionaries' vehicle. The latter struck the Jeep on the passenger side.