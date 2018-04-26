AMC announced a new promotion on Tuesday that allows customers to buy tickets for $5 a pop.

Dubbed “$5 Ticket Tuesdays,” the promotion gives AMC Stubs subscribers the chance to buy $5 tickets for any film screening at an AMC theater on that day. Guests can add a drink and popcorn combo for an extra $5.

AMC previously only allowed customers to buy the tickets at the box office. However, AMC now allows moviegoers to buy their ticket online or through the AMC app, giving them a chance to avoid the box office line.

Extra fees may apply to IMAX, 3D or special promotion films.

“Going to the movies is a time-honored tradition that movie-lovers of all ages can enjoy, and at AMC we are always looking for opportunities to make the experience not only more enjoyable, but also more accessible,” said Stephen Colanero, AMC chief marketing officer, in a press release. “This incredible value allows our guests to enjoy the full AMC experience and reminds them about the unique thrill of going to the movies.”

Interested parties can sign up for AMC Stubs for free on the company’s website or through AMC’s app.

Moviegoers can also join the Stub Premiere membership, which costs $15 a month.

Back in October 2017, AMC ran a similar promotion through the month. Those with AMC Stubs memberships received the $5 tickets for the entire month, as well as the $5 food and drink combo.

AMC is a little late to the $5 ticket game. Cinemark has offered the “Discount Days” promotion, which prices tickets from $1 to $5.75, depending on the location. All theaters have different days as well.

Meanwhile, Megaplex Theaters has long offered $5 Tuesdays, where tickets cost $5 and assorted concessions cost $1 to $3.