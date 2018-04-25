SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Councilman Sam Granato has died following a battle with cancer, his family said Wednesday. He was 67.

"Sam passed away peacefully at home this afternoon surrounded by loved ones," his family said in a statement. "He fought an amazing battle with cancer for over two years."

Granato, a Democrat and member of the county's legislative body since 2013, operated a chain of Italian delis and a food import business, supplying several Utah restaurants.

He ran for U.S. Senate in Utah in 2010, losing to Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

Details on a funeral service have not yet been released.

