FILE - U. S. Senate candidate Sam Granato greets people at the UEA Convention at the South Towne Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2010. The Salt Lake County councilman has died following a battle with cancer, his family said Wednesday. He was 67.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Councilman Sam Granato has died following a battle with cancer, his family said Wednesday. He was 67.

"Sam passed away peacefully at home this afternoon surrounded by loved ones," his family said in a statement. "He fought an amazing battle with cancer for over two years."

Granato, a Democrat and member of the county's legislative body since 2013, operated a chain of Italian delis and a food import business, supplying several Utah restaurants.

He ran for U.S. Senate in Utah in 2010, losing to Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

Details on a funeral service have not yet been released.

