Berry Tramel is a sports columnist and Erik Horne is the Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer for The Oklahoman. Together, the two sports writers toured Temple Square recently, and Tramel shared their observations in a travelblog.

Despite being informed that they couldn’t tour the temple without being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they found Temple Square to be “well worth touring.”

“Tours (of Temple Square) are conducted in 30 languages. And everyone is so nice, with a warm smile and a friendly word.” Tramel wrote, later adding, “Fascinating, fascinating place. And it had a movie feel to it. Like everyone was from Stepford. Some of that is just our cynicism. Hard to believe or trust people who are overtly nice or pleasant.

“It’s no secret what the Mormon plan is. They’re trying to proselyte, and I say power to them. It doesn’t cost anything to be nice. Maybe we all ought to be more like the Mormons and catch people, whatever our cause, with honey and not vinegar.”

Read all of Tramel’s musings on Temple Square here.