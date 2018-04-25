Cory Anderson, principal at Bella Vista Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights, talks with his students during recess as he prepares to spend the night atop the school on Wednesday. Anderson is spending the night on the roof after students at the school reached their fundraising goal this year.

