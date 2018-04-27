Utahns have always had unique taste when it comes to food (think fry sauce and Jell-O salad), and food trucks in the Beehive State are no exception.

There are food trucks in Utah that have menus ranging from a nontraditional take on sushi to a truck that offers everything with bacon. The level of creativity involved almost matches these trucks' popularity.

Compiled here is a list of some of the more unique food trucks that Utah has to offer. While we can't guarantee the taste ourselves, we have included reviews and price ratings from Yelp! that will hopefully allow you to make an educated choice about your next food truck meal.

Banh Mi Time

Banh Mi Time Facebook page screenshot Banh Mi Time

Type of food: Vietnamese

Ratings: 3 stars from 5 Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Pork Banh Mi sandwich, Chicken Rice Bowl

Locations frequented: Varies. Follow on social media for more information.

Discounts or deals: Occasional discounts for social media followers

More info: According to Jimmy from Banh Mi Time, "We have unique flavors that set us apart from other trucks." Jimmy added, "We have taken the Vietnamese sandwich and Americanized it." Banh Mi Time offers tofu substitutes for vegetarians or vegans. The truck also has plans to expand into a restaurant.

BOISSON

BOISSON Facebook page screenshot Boisson

Type of food: Beverages

Ratings: No Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Artisan Hot Chocolate, Winter Ginger Elixir, Pumpkin Bengal Spice Au Lait

Locations frequented: Liberty Park, Murray, Ogden, Park City farmers markets

Discounts or deals: None

More info: Boisson is unique in that it is strictly a beverage truck. It prides itself on its true artisan drinks that are made with the least amount of processed ingredients possible. Boisson's menu changes based on the season, with its Artisan Hot Chocolate as one of its more popular fun fall confections.

Chop City

Chop City Facebook page screenshot Chop City

Type of food: Everything bacon

Ratings: 3.5 stars from 22 Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Cuban sandwich, BLTs, burgers

Locations frequented: Unknown

Discounts or deals: Unknown

More info: Do you consider bacon one of your main food groups? If so, then Chop City has you covered. Everything on its menu includes bacon as an ingredient, even the brownies. With bacon-infused items such as burgers, a southwest rice plate and a Thai chicken bowl, bacon lovers everywhere can rejoice.

Chow Truck

Chow Truck Facebook page screenshot Chow Truck

Type of food: Asian

Ratings: 4.5 stars from 127 Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Award-winning calamari

Locations frequented: University of Utah, REI - Salt Lake, Fischer Brewery

Discounts or deals: Frequent eater program

More info: Korean-Mexican fusion has become incredibly popular in recent years. The Chow Truck has capitalized on that success. Originally created overseas, this type of cuisine has spread to the United States. The Chow Truck claims to be the first original gourmet food truck in Utah. Offering choices such as coconut lemongrass chicken tacos and pineapple ginger pork sliders, the Chow Truck customer reviews seem to speak for themselves.

CupBop Korean BBQ

CupBop Facebook page screenshot CupBop

Type of food: Korean

Ratings: 4 stars from 362 Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: The combo bowl. Guests can choose up to two different meats.

Locations frequented: Food Truck Round Up, places of business upon request, community/school events

Discounts or deals: Discounted meals for military and service officers.

More info: While Korean food is delicious in and of itself, it would appear that it is even more delicious in a cup. Four stars from 362 Yelp! reviews is definitely something to write home about. CupBop clearly has been one of the more popular food trucks. According to CupBop, "We love to make our customers feel special at all times and are always willing to go the extra mile."

Donut Kabob

Donut Kabob Facebook page screenshot Donut Kabob

Type of food: Dessert

Ratings: 3.5 stars from 3 Yelp! reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Cookies n' Cream, Nutella Banana Cream, Maple Bacon doughnuts

Locations frequented: Bountiful Food Truck League, private events

Discounts or deals: Daily specials and discounts for catering groups over 200 people

More info: Donut Kabob provides a fun miniature specialty doughnut experience, all on a stick. With unique flavors such as Nutella banana cream, cookies and cream, and maple bacon, these treats are sure to bring a smile to your soon-to-be-sticky face. With the ability to move an impressive 1,000 mini doughnuts in an hour, combined with their group discount, Donut Kabob makes a competitive choice for feeding the masses. The food truck also provides Mexican Coke and Root Beer to complement its delectable fried delights.

Falafel Tree

Falafel Tree Facebook page screenshot Falafel Tree

Type of food: Middle Eastern

Ratings: 5 stars from 4 Yelp! reviews

Price: No rating

Popular items: Classic Falafel sandwich, Spicy Falafel sandwich, award-winning Garlic Fries

Locations frequented: Hill Air Force Base, downtown SLC, Soho Park, northern Utah County, Provo Food Truck Roundup

Discounts or deals: None

More info: Falafel Tree is owned and operated by Chef Abby, a native Egyptian. With recipes for falafel that have been passed down through his family for generations, Falafel Tree provides well-reviewed Middle Eastern food in a convenient fashion.

Komrades

Komrades Facebook page screenshot Komrades

Type of food: Specialty sandwiches, salads and quesadillas

Ratings: 4.5 stars from 13 Yelp! reviews

Price: $$ out of $$$$

Popular items: Naanwiches

Locations frequented: Fisher Brewery, The Front Climbing Club in Salt Lake City, locations in Park City

Discounts or deals: None

More info: Offering unique sandwiches called 'Naanwiches,' which are gourmet sandwiches on fresh naan bread, Komrades is sure to deliver flavors you have not tried before. Komrades trim their own meats (which are raised without hormones or antibiotics), make their own breads and are willing to serve any type of food you can think of. Their employees have the creative freedom to create just about any concoction you can imagine. Feeling hungry? Let Komrades be your new best friend.

LeRoy's Cowboy Sushi

LeRoy's Cowboy Sushi Facebook page screenshot LeRoy's Cowboy Sushi

Type of food: Sushi

Ratings: 3 stars from 3 Yelp! reviews

Price: No rating

Popular items: John Wayne Roll

Locations frequented: The Gateway, Daybreak, Peterson Farms (Riverton)

Discounts or deals: None currently, but might implement a frequent diner program

More info: There is nothing more American than completely Americanizing another culture's signature cuisine. LeRoy's Cowboy Sushi is no exception to this phenomenon. With rolls that feature grilled steak, grilled chicken or smoked pork, this brand of sushi is about as user-friendly as it gets for those that may be wary of raw fish. And using a soy paper wrap instead of seaweed truly exemplifies LeRoy's slogan, "All turf, NO surf."

Satisfactory

Satisfactory Facebook page screenshot Satisfactory

Type of food: Eclectic

Ratings: 4 stars from 28 Facebook reviews

Price: $ out of $$$$

Popular items: Wings, wachos, quesadillas

Locations frequented: Unknown

Discounts or deals: Unknown

More info: Known for its signature dish, the "wachos" (waffle fry nachos), the Yelp! reviews suggest that Satisfactory lives up to its name. Offering other eats such as wings and quesadillas, Satisfactory should have something for a variety of palettes.

What are some of your favorite food trucks in Utah? Share them in the comments!