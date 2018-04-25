In his recent letter to the editor, "President Trump is good for religion" (April 14), Ron Paxton recently encouraged us to judge President Trump by his works. I completely agree. After considering the president’s actions, Mr. Paxton seems to have concluded that President Trump is good for religion, and that he sets a proper example for our great country.

However, I have often been appalled by so many of the president’s actions. He has repeatedly lied about matters great and small. With the broadest of strokes, he paints Muslims as terrorists, he has been accused of sexually assaulting women and to flaunt such acts as accomplishments, and he has betrayed his wife through alleged adulterous relationships.

All of the above examples lead me to believe that the president pays very little attention to the two great commandments taught by Jesus. Rather than loving either God or his neighbor, the president embodies unvarnished, unparalleled narcissism. God-fearing persons all over the world, including Muslims, properly view this life as an opportunity to serve and love our fellowmen.

Far from promoting true religion, President Trump has established a religion of his own, one that enshrines love of self. In short, he has fashioned a god in his own image. He does not advance the cause of religion through his actions; rather, he subverts the very foundations on which religion is based, and he distracts from the power and peace that come from faith, humility and love.

Alan Stout

Cedar Hills