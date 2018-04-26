Small businesses owned and operated by families are the lifeblood of the American economy. Family businesses employ the majority of U.S. workers and are important pillars of communities across the country. When a Little League team needs a sponsor, family-owned businesses step up. When the new wing of the children's hospital is built, it's local main-street businesses that pitch in.

In a historic win for America's family businesses, Congress recently passed the first comprehensive tax reform bill in over 30 years, which cuts small-business tax rates, establishes a new 20 percent deduction for main-street businesses, provides for immediate expensing and takes a bite out of the hated death tax.

These changes are already helping small businesses keep more of their hard-earned money to reinvest. Indeed, the tax relief is spurring additional hiring, reallocation of capital back to the U.S. and bonuses for millions of blue-collar workers.

Utah's Sen. Hatch, chairman of the Senate tax-writing Finance Committee and a key negotiator throughout the process of tax reform, has a lot to be proud of. Though Hatch has announced his retirement and will be wrapping up a historic career at the end of this year, he and his staff are already thinking forward about ways to preserve these historic tax cuts. One caveat to the new tax law, because of Congress' complicated budget rules, is that most of the small-business tax cuts, including the new 20 percent business deduction, death tax relief and expensing provisions, are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. Tax writers are scouring the tax code for areas of inequity that can be corrected to help lock in permanent tax cuts for America's businesses that are owned and operated by families.

Getting serious about extending these cuts will require hard choices and a new stable of creative revenue raisers to balance additional tax relief. Hatch seems up to the task. One creative idea he is reportedly contemplating is to correct the current taxation of large credit unions that effectively operate like banks but enjoy a significantly more lenient tax treatment under the law.

In a Jan. 31 oversight letter, Hatch said, "Many of the country's large credit unions appear to operate in the same manner as banks ... while state credit unions and almost every other tax-exempt organization pay unrelated state income tax on income from activities unrelated to their tax-exempt status, federal credit unions do not."

Small businesses looking for predictability and permanence should applaud and encourage Hatch's efforts to look outside the box for ways to lock in permanent tax relief. While this particular idea is only a small piece of the next round of tax reform, that tax writers are preparing in a serious way is good news for small businesses.

The Tax Foundation, in a Jan. 30 analysis, made similar points to Hatch: "It would be useful for lawmakers to re-examine the extent to which credit unions currently fulfill their original purpose. If they have strayed from their intended function and now resemble other taxed financial institutions, their exemption would represent a disparity across similar economic activities."

Congress, in the spirit of Hatch's recent efforts, should continue to take a serious look at the tax treatment of credit unions operating like big banks and explore more ways to ensure tax cuts for small businesses can be made permanent. The clock is ticking for America's family businesses.