Giving foreign aid to developing countries is beneficial, and the United States should continue to participate in funding foreign aid. The United States donates less than 1.5 percent of the federal budget in money, and provides goods and services to developing countries to help them improve. Foreign aid helps developing countries grow economically, build structures and fights off poverty and diseases; this consequently benefits the entire world.

Foreign aid fights poverty, diseases and improves the lives of the people in the receiving country. It can improve the relationship between the countries, and the United States benefits by gaining camaraderie from the other country. By strengthening the other country’s economy and health, we improve the world trade market, which helps them produce the goods we need. It’s beneficial for the whole world too because we’re combating things like HIV/AIDs. By serving other countries, we become more intercultural and educated about other cultures around the world.

The United States should continue providing foreign aid. It builds camaraderie, helps fight off poverty and diseases affecting widespread populations, improves the economy and helps the world trade system. We’re not only helping the receiving country, but also ourselves and the world as a whole.

Tessah Peterson

St. George