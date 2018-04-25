I write my comments for Congress: I am calling on you with great urgency and importance to strongly protect the positions and further work of special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein. Their work is essential to resolve and prosecute Russian meddling in our election and the associated criminal actions by persons involved.

The American people will not stand for any obstruction of the rule of law by anyone, including the president of the United States. Please do your job to protect the American Constitution and people above all political matters. We, your constituents, are counting on you and trusting in you to take the right ethical actions.

Kenneth Gluck

Huntsville