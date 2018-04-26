SALT LAKE CITY — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, based in Missoula, Montana, has awarded $219,584 in grants for two dozen projects across Utah to enhance more than 51,000 acres of wildlife habitat.

The grants will directly benefit 15 counties in the state. Foundation volunteers and members across Utah raised the funds by taking part in banquets, membership drives, Utah’s Conservation Permit program and other events.

According to the foundation, the funding will be used for such projects as thinning aspen stands in Sevier County to installing wildlife water guzzlers in Uintah County.

The grants will also provide funding for a wildlife initiative that collars elk, deer and other big game species to determine survival rates, home ranges, habitat use, body condition and migration routes.

Since 1997, the foundation and its partners completed 602 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Utah with a combined value of more than $82.7 million.

For a full listing of the projects, log on to elknetwork.com.