WASHINGTON TERRACE, Weber County — Day One, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health and educational support services to vulnerable populations in northern Utah, is sponsoring a free resiliency training series.

The series is geared toward parents, caretakers and young adults. It will be held at the Pleasant Valley Library, 5568 S. Adams Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays starting May 23.

The series, led by Day One volunteer Dustin Blakeley, aims to help people identify and strengthen resiliency factors in order to overcome difficult life experiences as well as teach people the tools they need to bounce back from stressors or adverse experiences.

Blakeley has delivered resiliency training for over six years to civilians and airmen on Hill Air Force Base and is working toward a master’s degree in social work. He will start as a therapist intern at Quality Youth Services in Harrisville this fall.

For more information, call 877-393-6232 or email Katie.DayOne@gmail.com.