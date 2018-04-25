HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The biennial "Warriors Over the Wasatch" Air and Space Show will return to Utah June 23-24.

The show will highlight the precision of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with the F-35A Lightning II, the U.S. Special Operations parachute team, and a number of other military and civilian aerial demonstrations.

Admission and parking are free.

In addition to the flying, there will be dozens of displays of modern and historic military aircraft and equipment to explore, and attendees will be able to talk and interact with America’s proud airmen.

For the first time, this show will dedicate an entire hangar to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education featuring displays and interactive activities from some of the largest aerospace companies in the world.

While the air show is free, there are VIP tickets available to purchase that will allow attendees higher levels of accommodations, including private seating, and food and beverage options. VIP tickets range in price from $30 to $179.

Visit www.hill.af.mil for the most up-to-date information on performers, VIP tickets, public transportation options, traffic, parking, event maps and more.