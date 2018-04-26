SALT LAKE CITY — What happens when you buy eggs from the grocery store and incubate them? For one man, the result was a cute little quail chick.

That chick, named Albert, has portions of its life documented on the appropriately titled YouTube channel “A Chick Called Albert.” As far as origin stories go, this is a good one.

Albert’s owner bought a pack of quail eggs at the supermarket in early 2016, and incubated the batch. Two weeks later, one of those 12 tiny eggs hatched, and Albert was born.

