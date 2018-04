TOOELE — A 36-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover in Tooele County Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m., Joshua D. Anderson, of Cedar Fort, was traveling at a high rate of speed on state Route 73 in a 1995 Honda Accord when he "failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway," according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

"The car struck a culvert and rolled multiple times. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and was fatally injured," the agency reported.