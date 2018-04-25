SALT LAKE CITY — A man was in extremely critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a car coming off the freeway downtown.

The man, who police described as "middle-aged" but who did not immediately identify pending notification of family, was crossing 600 South near 400 West just before 5 a.m., according to Salt Lake City police.

It was not known Wednesday if the man was in the crosswalk or not, or whether he was crossing with or against the light. Police say it was dark in that area at the time.

The crash caused authorities to shut down the off-ramps from northbound I-15 to 600 South, and eastbound I-80 to 600 South, until about 8:30 a.m.

Investigators will be looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses to help determine what happened.